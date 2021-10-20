Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cambridge Bancorp traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 13947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.82.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

