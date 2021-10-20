Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.23% of Camden National worth $58,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Camden National stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $49.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.