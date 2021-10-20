CAMG Solamere Management LLC Buys 5,050 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 4.8% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.