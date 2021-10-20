CAMG Solamere Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 360,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 51,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 62,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,076,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

