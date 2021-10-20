CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 149,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

