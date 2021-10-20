CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 324,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,895,000 after acquiring an additional 226,928 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $206.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.