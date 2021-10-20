Canaccord Genuity Raises Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$1.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.90.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.49. 167,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,714. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.56 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

