Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

LON:MBH opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.87.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

