Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.1478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

