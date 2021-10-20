Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$70.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.67.

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.72. 214,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

