Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4977 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by 36.8% over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

CNI traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,798. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

