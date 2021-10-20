Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

CNI stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,799. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $132.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,305,000 after acquiring an additional 174,805,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $305,597,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,913,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,737 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

