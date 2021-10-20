Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.11.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.66. 236,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

