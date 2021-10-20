Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.06.

NYSE CNI opened at $124.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

