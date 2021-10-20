Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to C$166.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

CNI traded up $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. 204,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 76.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

