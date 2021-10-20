Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$153.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

NYSE:CNI traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.96. 324,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

