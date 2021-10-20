Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.59.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$8.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$161.91. 1,454,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$163.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

