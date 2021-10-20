Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$163.64 and last traded at C$158.57, with a volume of 328089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The firm has a market cap of C$114.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$145.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last quarter.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

