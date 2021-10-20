Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$153.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.59.

TSE CNR traded up C$8.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$161.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$145.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market cap of C$114.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

