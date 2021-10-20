Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.59.

CNR stock traded up C$8.39 on Wednesday, hitting C$161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,976. The stock has a market cap of C$114.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$163.64.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243 over the last three months.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

