Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$158.00 by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a C$158.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.59.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$8.85 on Wednesday, reaching C$162.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.58. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders sold a total of 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243 in the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

