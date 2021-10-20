Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1536 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 55.6% over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.