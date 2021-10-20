Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

