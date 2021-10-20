Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.16. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 173,200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$41.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.