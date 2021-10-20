Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.51

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.76. Canfor shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 4,374 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFPZF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

