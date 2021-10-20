Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

CANO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,816,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

