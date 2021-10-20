Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Cano Health stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

