Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 71,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,955,745 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $10.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $168,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Cano Health in the third quarter valued at $5,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.