Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 139,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,540,443 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $14.34.

CGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.