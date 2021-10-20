CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.59% from the company’s current price.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

DBM stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 190,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,695. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$773.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.0883333 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

