Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.11

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.53. Capcom shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 878 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of -0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
About Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
