Capital Management Associates NY Lowers Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.34. The company had a trading volume of 87,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $283.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $128,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,324.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,528 shares of company stock valued at $207,764,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

