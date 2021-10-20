Capital Management Associates NY Purchases 3,700 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.12. 4,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.89.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

