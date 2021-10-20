Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of MUR opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

