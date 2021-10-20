Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.25

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.25 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 56.53 ($0.74). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.75), with a volume of 61,416 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

