Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Shares Bought by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Capital Senior Living accounts for about 5.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned 6.46% of Capital Senior Living worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Senior Living by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Senior Living by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Shares of CSU stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,459. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67. The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Sam Levinson purchased 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $775,388 over the last ninety days. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.