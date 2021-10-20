Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.55

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $27.79. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 60,757 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

