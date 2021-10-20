Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Capri worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,362,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capri by 40.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

