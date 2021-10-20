Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstar Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.