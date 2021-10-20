Capula Management Ltd Invests $1.41 Million in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 116,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of SVXY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 84,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,172. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77.

