Capula Management Ltd Makes New $9.32 Million Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Capula Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,880,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after buying an additional 720,054 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,415,000 after buying an additional 663,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,656. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

