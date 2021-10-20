Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.65 million, a PE ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

