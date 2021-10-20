Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion and $3.30 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00003426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00041831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00094607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00371407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013314 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00034536 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00023335 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,527,669 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

