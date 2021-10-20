Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Up 6.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.86. 2,297,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,324% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

