CargoX (CXO) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $47.02 million and $881,644.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00193955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

