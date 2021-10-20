Carlson Capital L P Acquires 25,845 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

KRC traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. 6,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

