Carlson Capital L P Acquires 8,355 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 0.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.19% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $118.82. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,438. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

