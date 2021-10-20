Carlson Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81,008 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up about 1.5% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Shares of KSU traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.85. 13,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.80. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

