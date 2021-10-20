Carlson Capital L P Cuts Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,095 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.14% of Comerica worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Comerica by 241.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.78. 35,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

