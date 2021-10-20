Carlson Capital L P Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 103,602 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after buying an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

